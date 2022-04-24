Left Menu

Labourer's charred body found in Narela

A charred body of a labourer was found on Sunday at a field in Outer Delhis Narela where he used to work for the last six years, police said.The deceased was identified as Kailash, 50, resident of Gonda in Jharkhand, they said.Deputy Commissioner of Police Outer North Brijendra Kumar Yadav said, A PCR call was received at 6 am regarding a labourer brunt to death at fileds of a person named Sunit Dutt, resident of Narela.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2022 12:50 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 12:45 IST
Labourer's charred body found in Narela
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A charred body of a labourer was found on Sunday at a field in Outer Delhi's Narela where he used to work for the last six years, police said.

The deceased was identified as Kailash, 50, resident of Gonda in Jharkhand, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said, '' A PCR call was received at 6 am regarding a labourer brunt to death at fileds of a person named Sunit Dutt, resident of Narela. When our staff reached the spot, they found a charred body of the labourer. The body was removed and taken for post mortem examination.'' The police said they are looking for CCTV cameras, if any installed at or near the crime scene to identify the culprits and establish the sequence of crime.

All angles are being probed including that of a personal enmity to establish the exact motive behind the crime, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

 China
2
Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRISE

Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRIS...

 Global
3
NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than previous

NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Explainer-Scientists investigate hepatitis outbreak in children in Europe, US; Scientists breed threatened Florida coral species in step toward reef restoration and more

Science News Roundup: Explainer-Scientists investigate hepatitis outbreak in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022