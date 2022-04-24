Left Menu

3 held in Kolkata for involvement in betting racket

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-04-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 16:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least three persons were arrested on Sunday from the city's Park Street area for their alleged involvement in a cricket betting racket, police said. Several mobile phones and a couple of computers have been seized during a raid based on a tip-off, a senior police officer said.

"The accused were running a cricket betting racket from a house here," he said.

Further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

