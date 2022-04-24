3 held in Kolkata for involvement in betting racket
At least three persons were arrested on Sunday from the city's Park Street area for their alleged involvement in a cricket betting racket, police said. Several mobile phones and a couple of computers have been seized during a raid based on a tip-off, a senior police officer said.
"The accused were running a cricket betting racket from a house here," he said.
Further investigation is underway.
