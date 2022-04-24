'Record 78,220 national flags waved by people in Bihar's Jagdishpur'

As many as 78,220 people simultaneously waved the national flag in Bihar's Bhojpur district at Dalaur ground on Saturday in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah thereby setting a new record and creating history. Earlier, a world record was set by Pakistan about 18 years ago wherein 56,000 Pakistanis waved their national flag at an event in Lahore.

"Indian national flag was waved at Jagdishpur for a full five minutes on the occasion ofthe birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter Babu Veer Kunwar Singh thereby marking the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The flag was waved by people at the 'Vijayotsav program' held at Jagdishpur on April 23," Union Minister for state Home affairs Nityanand Rai told ANI. Rai told ANI, "At the program, as many as 78,220 people waved of the national flag under the leadership of Home Minister Amit Shah. This is a new world record for waving national flags. Waving such huge numbers of flags at one place voluntarily by people of Bihar is commendable. This figure was confirmed by an agency who looks after such world reccords."

On Saturday, Amit Shah said that the Modi government is continuously trying to revive the valour of the forgotten heroes. Shah was speaking at the 'Vijay Utsav' program organized for the honour of freedom fighter Veer Kunwar Singh. "Modi's government is continuously serving to revive the valour of the forgotten heroic heroes of the freedom movement in the memory of the people and give them due respect in history," he stated.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of Independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements Veer Kunwar Singh fought his last battle near Jagdishpur on April 23, 1858, and defeated the East India Company in this battle. Kunwar Singh died in service for the nation after taking down the Union Jack flag from Jagdishpur Fort. (ANI)

