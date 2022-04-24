Left Menu

12-year-old boy kidnapped in UP's Basti

PTI | Basti | Updated: 24-04-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 16:09 IST
A 12-year-old boy has allegedly been kidnapped and a ransom of Rs 50 lakh demanded from his parents, police said on Sunday. An FIR was registered by Ashok Kumar Gupta at the Rudhauli police station on Saturday, alleging that his son Akhand Kumar Kasaudhan had gone to purchase vegetables and was kidnapped, they said. Superintendent of Police Ashish Srivastava said an unidentified person took away the boy on his bike. The ransom call was made from the mobile phone of a tea vendor, who told police his phone was used by someone who claimed that his mobile phone was not working.

