11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

PTI | Baghpat | Updated: 24-04-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 16:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by the priest of a church here, following which he was arrested, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in a village in Chandinagar area here on Saturday, they said.

According to a complaint filed by the girl's mother, her daughter had gone to the church for cycling when the priest, Albert, raped her, Superintendent of Police Neeraj Jadoun said.

The accused also threatened the girl with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone. The girl, however, narrated her ordeal to her parents after reaching home, he said.

On the basis of the complaint, the priest was arrested, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

