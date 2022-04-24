Govt committed to empower Maha police force; over 7,200 posts in dept to be filled: Ajit Pawar

The Maharashtra government is committed to empower the police force, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Sunday, adding that recruitment process for 7,231 posts in the department will be carried out.

Speaking at the passing out parade of the 119th batch of cadets at the Maharashtra Police Academy (MPA) here, he also announced that as many as one lakh houses will be built for the police personnel in the state in the near future. ''There will be no compromise in strengthening the home department. Provision of Rs 737 crore in the 2021-22 budget and of Rs 802 crore in this year's budget has been made to provide houses to the police personnel. Besides that, Rs 1,029 crore have been allocated for strengthening the police force and the government is committed for the empowerment of its personnel,'' he said.

State Home Minister Dilip Valse-Patil, Food and Civil Supplies Minister and Nashik district guardian minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Additional Director General of Police (Training and Special Squad) Sanjay Kumar, MPA director Rajesh Kumar and other officials were present on the occasion. ''Recruitment for 7,231 posts will be made in the police force and time-bound promotion has been structured in such a manner that a police personnel, who has been recruited as a sepoy, will certainly become a sub-inspector at the time of his retirement 30 years later,'' Pawar said.

A decision has been taken to repair and renovate old police station buildings and construction work of 87 police stations has already begun, he said, adding that the decision of reducing the duty time of women police personnel to eight hours has already been taken. As many as one lakh houses will be built for the police personnel in the state in the near future, the senior NCP leader added. ''Maharashtra police has a glorious history. Brave officers such as J F Ribero, who tackled terrorism in Punjab, and (26/11 Mumbai attacks) martyr Tukaram Ombale have earned fame for the state police force. There is no doubt that you will certainly increase the glory and fame of the force. ''Our commitment should be with the Constitution of India, rules and laws. We should take care that caste, religion, religious books, political, social and religious views and intellectual commitment should not have a place in public life. Follow your personal beliefs inside your homes. Avoiding public display of personal beliefs will help in the progress of the nation,'' Pawar added.

All 309 officers, including 12 women, of the119th batch (of MPA) will serve the state well in future, he said.

Walse Patil said, ''All of you have the responsibility to create a modern, influential and sensitive police service system. You will have to keep this and the honour of the police uniform at the top of your mind while making your moves in future. Your behavior with the citizens should be cordial. Give them respect and take cognizance of their complaints.'' While working as the protector of people you should give justice to the victims and the deprived. Your positive attitude will enhance the respect for 'khaki' among people, the minister added. Pawar later inaugurated a new administrative building, hostel and canteen complex of the Crime Detection Training College in the city.

