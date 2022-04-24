Left Menu

Babbar Khalsa terrorist arrested in Punjab's Mohali

All other associates of Patialavi were arrested in 2010 by the Punjab Police, AGTF Deputy Inspector General Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said in a statement on Sunday.Patialavi has been evading arrest for the past 12 years by using different identities and hideouts, said police.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-04-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 16:58 IST
Babbar Khalsa terrorist arrested in Punjab's Mohali
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police on Sunday nabbed a Babbar Khalsa terrorist, who has been evading arrest for the past 12 years and wanted in the Ludhiana's Shingar cinema bomb blast and other cases.

Charanjit Singh, alias Patialavi, was arrested from Mohali's Dera Bassi by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police.

He was an active member of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist module busted by police in 2010 for involvement in the 2007 Ludhiana blast, which had left six dead and over 40 injured.

The terror module was also allegedly involved in 2010 blasts in Ambala and at Kali Mata Mandir in Patiala. All other associates of Patialavi were arrested in 2010 by the Punjab Police, AGTF Deputy Inspector General Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said in a statement on Sunday.

Patialavi has been evading arrest for the past 12 years by using different identities and hideouts, said police. ''Patialavi, disguising himself as a 'granthi' was presently staying in a gurudwara at Kharagpur in West Bengal and was not using any communication device,'' said Bhullar.

Different identification cards on West Bengal address have been recovered from his possession, Bhullar said.

Bhullar said Patialavi, a resident of Butta Singh Wala village in Patiala, was declared a proclaimed offender in a case registered under the Explosive Substances Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at the Machhiwara police station.

He said AGTF teams led by Assistant Inspector General Gurmeet Singh Chauhan and Deputy Superintendent of Police Bikramjit Singh Brar arrested Patialavi from near a gurudwara at Lali village in Dera Bassi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

 China
2
Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRISE

Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRIS...

 Global
3
NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than previous

NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than ...

 Global
4
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022