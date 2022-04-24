Erdogan tells Zelenskiy that Turkey ready to assist in negotiations
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 24-04-2022 17:12 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 17:09 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkey is ready to give all possible assistance during the negotiation process between Ukraine and Russia, President Tayyip Erdogan told Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy during a telephone call, the Turkish presidency said on Sunday.
Erdogan said the evacuation of the wounded and civilians in Ukraine's Mariupol must be ensured, adding that Turkey viewed the guarantor issue positively in principle. Ukraine has sought security guarantees from various countries during talks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkey
- Ukrainian
- Tayyip Erdogan
- Ukraine
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Russia
- Turkish
- Mariupol
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
TOP WRAP 2-Ukraine demands tough global response to train station missile strike
Ukraine war pushes Germany to strengthen its bunker infrastructure
More evacuations needed from Ukraine's Luhansk as shelling increases - governor
Ukraine seeks tough reply after missile kills 52 at station