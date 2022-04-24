Erdogan tells Zelenskiy that Turkey ready to assist in negotiations

Turkey is ready to give all possible assistance during the negotiation process between Ukraine and Russia, President Tayyip Erdogan told Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy during a telephone call, the Turkish presidency said on Sunday.

Erdogan said the evacuation of the wounded and civilians in Ukraine's Mariupol must be ensured, adding that Turkey viewed the guarantor issue positively in principle. Ukraine has sought security guarantees from various countries during talks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)