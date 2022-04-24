Left Menu

Ukrainian presidential adviser says Russian forces trying to storm Azovstal plant

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 24-04-2022 18:05 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 17:59 IST
Oleksiy Arestovych Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Ukraine

Russian forces are attempting to storm the Azovstal plant in Mariupol by land, backed up by aerial and artillery bombardment, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said on Sunday.

Arestovych wrote on Facebook that "Russian troops are trying to finish off the defenders of Azovstal and more than 1,000 civilians who are hiding at the plant".

The Azovstal steel factory is the main remaining Ukrainian stronghold in the southeastern port of Mariupol. Russian troops surrounded the plant in early March and have gradually taken control of most of the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

