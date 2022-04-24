PM Modi interacts with Panchayat representatives in J-K's Samba

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with Panchayat representatives of Palli Panchayat in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir. Panchayat members informed the Prime Minister about the preparation done by the women of the area for his visit.

"Each household contributed a minimum of 20 rotis to welcome all the guests coming for the event," they said. Palli Panchayat representative thanked PM for the establishment of a solar power plant in Palli, which has made it carbon-neutral.

The Prime Minister talked about the importance of using solar pumps in agriculture, and also discussed the usage of LED bulbs and solar cookers. He also pointed out the benefits of natural farming during the meeting. He also highlighted the significance of celebrating the foundation day of the village.

"All people of the village should come and join such celebration each year, and decide what all work should be undertaken in the next year," he said. The Prime Minister also exhorted the Panchayat representatives to utilise their tenure to do such work in their area which will be remembered for generations.

PM Modi visited Jammu and Kashmir to participate in the celebration of National Panchayati Raj Day today and addressed all the Gram Sabhas across the country. The Prime Minister on his first major visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation of multiple development initiatives worth Rs 20,000 crore in the Union Territory.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of Ratle and Kwar Hydroelectric projects. The 850 MW Ratle Hydroelectric Project will be constructed on Chenab river in Kishtwar District at a cost of around Rs 5300 crore. The 540 MW Kwar Hydroelectric Project will also be built on the Chenab river in Kishtwar District at a cost of over Rs. 4500 crore. Both the projects will help meet the power requirements of the region. With a view to ensure the rejuvenation of water bodies, the Prime Minister also launched a new initiative named Amrit Sarovar. It is aimed at developing and rejuvenating 75 water bodies in each district of the country as a part of the celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The Prime Minister handed over SVAMITVA cards to beneficiaries. He also transferred award money to Panchayats which are winners of awards given across different categories on National Panchayati Raj Day for their achievements. The Prime Minister also visited the INTACH photo gallery which depicts the rural heritage of the region, and Nokia Smartpur, a rural entrepreneurship-based model designed to create ideal smart villages in India. (ANI)

