Hanuman Chalisa row: Six Shiv Sena workers arrested for creating ruckus outside Rana's residence

Mumbai Police on Sunday said that six Shiv Sena workers have been arrested on Sunday for allegedly creating ruckus outside MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana's residence in Mumbai over the Hanuman Chalisa row. "Khar police arrested six Shiv Sena workers after Police registered a case yesterday against party workers who created ruckus outside the residence of Navneet and Ravi Rana," said Mumbai Police adding that the search for other accused is underway.

On Saturday, a row started when Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband stated that the couple plans to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside 'Matoshree'(Maharashtra CM's Mumbai Residence), after which a huge crowd gathered outside the residence of the political couple waving flags with an aim to prevent them from reaching the Chief Minister's residence. While speaking to ANI on Saturday, Navneet cited concerns over the law and order situation and said that Maharashtra CM was creating a Bengal-like situation in the state.

"These are not Shiv Sainiks who are protesting in front of my house; they are goons of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. CM Uddhav Thackeray only knows how to file cases against people and put them behind bars. He's creating a Bengal-like situation in Maharashtra," said Navneet Kaur. The Ranas withdrew their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa amid the protests from Shiv Sainiks that culminated in their arrest on the charge of creating enmity between different groups.

"A case is registered at Khar Police against MLA Shri Ravi Rana and MP Smt Navneet Kaur Rana U/S 153(A), 34, IPC r/w 37(1) 135 Bombay police act. Both are taken into custody from their house at Khar. Further investigation is being done by Khar Police Station," stated an official release by the police. Meanwhile, on Sunday, MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana were sent to judicial custody for 14-days by the Holiday and Sunday court of Metropolitan Magistrate, Bandra.

The MP-MLA couple's application will be heard by the court on April 29. The Mumbai Police has asked them to file their say on the bail plea on April 27. (ANI)

