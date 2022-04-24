Ukraine's Luhansk region governor says Russian shelling kills civilians on Easter Sunday

An unspecified multiple number of civilians were killed by Russian shelling in Ukraine's Luhansk region on Sunday, local governor Serhiy Gaidai said.

In a sombre video address commemorating Orthodox Easter Sunday, Gaidai said "today, once again, civilians have died. Our compatriots. The (Russians) do not hold anything sacred."

