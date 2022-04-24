Ukraine's Luhansk region governor says Russian shelling kills civilians on Easter Sunday
Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 19:17 IST
An unspecified multiple number of civilians were killed by Russian shelling in Ukraine's Luhansk region on Sunday, local governor Serhiy Gaidai said.
In a sombre video address commemorating Orthodox Easter Sunday, Gaidai said "today, once again, civilians have died. Our compatriots. The (Russians) do not hold anything sacred."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Russian
- Serhiy Gaidai
- Russians
- Luhansk
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
TOP WRAP 2-Ukraine demands tough global response to train station missile strike
More evacuations needed from Ukraine's Luhansk as shelling increases - governor
Ukraine war pushes Germany to strengthen its bunker infrastructure
Ukraine says 10 humanitarian corridors agreed for Saturday