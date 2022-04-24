Jordanian king heads to Cairo for trilateral talks with UAE, Egypt -royal court
Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 19:48 IST
Jordan's King Abdullah headed to Cairo on Sunday for trilateral talks with Egyptian and Emirati leaders that were not previously scheduled, the royal palace said.
The king was accompanied by Crown Prince Al Hussein.
