Couple, one-year-old son killed in head-on collision

A couple and their one-year-old son were killed in a head-on collision between a car and a Jeep near Kitasar on the Bikaner-Jaipur National Highway on Sunday, police said. The victims were residents of Jaipur, they said.

According to the Sridungargarh police station, a car coming from Jaipur collided head-on with a Jeep coming from Bikaner. Gajendra Singh Chauhan (35) died on the spot while his wife Shuchi Chauhan (33) and one-year-old son were taken to a government hospital in a critical condition where the doctors declared both brought dead. The highway remained jam for long due to the accident. Bodies have been kept in the mortuary of the government hospital. A post-mortem will be conducted after family members arrive, police said.

Police have started investigation by registering a case against the Jeep driver.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)