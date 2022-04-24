Couple, one-year-old son killed in head-on collision
A couple and their one-year-old son were killed in a head-on collision between a car and a Jeep near Kitasar on the Bikaner-Jaipur National Highway on Sunday, police said. Gajendra Singh Chauhan 35 died on the spot while his wife Shuchi Chauhan 33 and one-year-old son were taken to a government hospital in a critical condition where the doctors declared both brought dead.
- Country:
- India
A couple and their one-year-old son were killed in a head-on collision between a car and a Jeep near Kitasar on the Bikaner-Jaipur National Highway on Sunday, police said. The victims were residents of Jaipur, they said.
According to the Sridungargarh police station, a car coming from Jaipur collided head-on with a Jeep coming from Bikaner. Gajendra Singh Chauhan (35) died on the spot while his wife Shuchi Chauhan (33) and one-year-old son were taken to a government hospital in a critical condition where the doctors declared both brought dead. The highway remained jam for long due to the accident. Bodies have been kept in the mortuary of the government hospital. A post-mortem will be conducted after family members arrive, police said.
Police have started investigation by registering a case against the Jeep driver.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Jeep mows down two bike-borne youths in Bikaner
Amethi: 6 dead, 4 injured as jeep returning from marriage party collides with truck
Amethi: 6 dead, 4 injured as jeep returning from marriage party collides with truck
Jeep India launches Compass trim at Rs 21.95 lakh
Five killed as jeep falls into gorge in Rajasthan