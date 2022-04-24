Left Menu

CBI arrests Delhi Police constable for accepting bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday arrested a constable of Delhi Police while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakhs on behalf of an Inspector, EOW, Delhi Police from the complainant at Bhubaneswar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 20:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The accused has been identified as Sajjan Singh Yadav Inspector, Delhi Police and Amit Lahucha Constable, Delhi Police.

According to an official statement, the CBI has registered a case on complaint against said Inspector and Constable, both of Delhi Police. "It was alleged that in connection with EOW, Delhi Police Case No. 74/2016, role of the complainant was investigated by said Inspector. The complainant appeared before the IO (Inspector). It was further alleged that a chargesheet was filed by the police in the case and the complainant was made a witness in the said case," it said.

The IO contacted the complainant and demanded a bribe of Rs 4.50 lakh, which was subsequently reduced to Rs 4 lakh and threatened him that they are going to file a supplementary charge-sheet in the said case wherein, they would arraign the complainant as an accused if he doesn't pay the bribe, the CBI said. The accused allegedly informed the complainant that he would arrive at Bhubaneswar Airport on April 24 to accept the bribe amount. Later, he allegedly informed the complainant that his Constable will be contacting him at Bhubaneswar, who will receive the bribe money.

CBI laid a trap and caught the constable red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 2 lakh from the Complainant on behalf of the said Inspector. Searches are being conducted at the premises of the accused. The arrested accused will be produced before the Competent Court at Bhubaneswar. (ANI)

