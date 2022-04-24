Left Menu

Thane: Man cheats woman of Rs 71 lakh by promising civic work

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-04-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 20:31 IST
Thane: Man cheats woman of Rs 71 lakh by promising civic work
  • Country:
  • India

A woman in the water supply business was cheated of Rs 71.15 lakh by a man who allegedly promised to get her a contract to maintain Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation-run crematoria, a police official said on Sunday.

The accused hails from Mumbra and took this money from the 54-year-old victim between July 2017 and May 2019 but then vanished without fulfilling his promise, the Bazarpeth police station official said.

No arrest has been made and further probe was underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

 China
2
Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRISE

Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRIS...

 Global
3
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
4
NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than previous

NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022