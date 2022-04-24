Another 'member' of Bangladeshi terror outfit held in Assam

A suspected terrorist belonging to a Bangladesh-based outfit was arrested in Bongaigaon district of Assam, making it the 12th such arrest since March in the state, a police officer said on Sunday.

The man who was picked up from Bhandara village under Manikpur police station was remanded to judicial custody by a court during the day, Bongaigaon superintendent of police Swapnaneel Deka told PTI. “We arrested one Syed Ahmed on Friday on the basis of the information provided by three other jihadis who were arrested and brought from Tripura recently,” he said.

Suspected to be members of the Ansarullah Bangla Team, a terrorist organisation based in Bangladesh, the three were allegedly engaged in recruiting people and creating sleeper cells.

They were arrested in neighbouring Tripura on April eight and brought to Assam 10 days later in connection with a case registered against them at Jogighopa police station of Bongaigaon.

Deka said a search operation was carried out in the garage of an absconding accused, Hamidul, who is wanted for having links with the outfit, at a place under Jogighopa police station area.

Police sources said they have unearthed a training centre for terrorist activities in Dhakiapara village near Howly in Barpeta district, bordering Bongaigaon.

“We have learnt that training was conducted for two batches in that village,” a source said.

Documents of seven bank accounts and jihadi literature have also been recovered.

Eleven suspected terrorists, including a Bangladeshi national, were arrested in Barpeta district since March.

