Left Menu

Four children injured in crude bomb explosion in West Bengal's Malda

Four children were injured in a crude bomb explosion while they were playing football in West Bengal's Malda district on Sunday, said the police.

ANI | Malda (West Bengal) | Updated: 24-04-2022 21:09 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 21:09 IST
Four children injured in crude bomb explosion in West Bengal's Malda
Visual of the site where the explosion took place (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four children were injured in a crude bomb explosion while they were playing football in West Bengal's Malda district on Sunday, said the police. The crude bombs were hidden in a pit near the place where the children were playing, added the police.

Out of four children, two were released after preliminary treatment at the hospital and two others are currently admitted to the Malda Medical College and Hospital. "A total of four children were injured in a mysterious explosion while playing football," said Malda Superintendent of Police Amitavo Maity.

"Police have cordoned off the area," he added. A team of local police and a bomb squad arrived at the spot.

An investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

 China
2
Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRISE

Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRIS...

 Global
3
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
4
NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than previous

NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022