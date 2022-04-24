Four children injured in crude bomb explosion in West Bengal's Malda

Four children were injured in a crude bomb explosion while they were playing football in West Bengal's Malda district on Sunday, said the police. The crude bombs were hidden in a pit near the place where the children were playing, added the police.

Out of four children, two were released after preliminary treatment at the hospital and two others are currently admitted to the Malda Medical College and Hospital. "A total of four children were injured in a mysterious explosion while playing football," said Malda Superintendent of Police Amitavo Maity.

"Police have cordoned off the area," he added. A team of local police and a bomb squad arrived at the spot.

An investigation is underway. (ANI)

