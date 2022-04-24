Left Menu

Ukraine proposes talks with Russia over fate of civilians, troops in Mariupol

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2022 23:10 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 23:10 IST
Ukraine proposed on Sunday a "special" round of negotiations with Russia to be held in the shadow of Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant to discuss the fate of the civilians and Ukrainian troops still trapped in the city, an adviser to Ukraine's president said.

The talks would aim to establish an immediate ceasefire in Mariupol, "multi-day" humanitarian corridors, and the freeing or swapping of Ukrainian fighters trapped in the Azovstal plant, presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said in a video address.

