Left Menu

U.S.'s Blinken says Russia is failing in its war aims, Ukraine succeeding

Russia is failing in its war aims but Ukraine is succeeding, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday after he and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met President Volodymyr Zelinskiy and Ukrainian officials in Kyiv. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 25-04-2022 13:24 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 13:18 IST
U.S.'s Blinken says Russia is failing in its war aims, Ukraine succeeding
US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russia is failing in its war aims but Ukraine is succeeding, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday after he and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met President Volodymyr Zelinskiy and Ukrainian officials in Kyiv. "In terms of Russia's war aims, Russia has already failed and Ukraine has already succeeded," Blinken told a news briefing in Poland after the two officials returned from the meeting, which ran three hours instead of an allotted 90 minutes.

The United States took the opportunity of the first official U.S. visit to Ukraine since Russia's invasion two months ago to announce a gradual return of U.S. diplomats to the country and the nomination of a new ambassador. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation". The cabinet secretaries also pledged new assistance worth $713 million for Zelenskiy's government and countries in the region, where Russia's invasion has raised fears of further aggression by Moscow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
2
11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

 India
3
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe; Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID cases, premier says and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022