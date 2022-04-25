Left Menu

Assam: Truck with 29 cattle heads seized in Biswanath, three arrested

The Assam Police seized a truck with 29 cattle heads and arrested three persons in Biswanath district on Sunday night, police said on Monday.

ANI | Biswanath (Assam) | Updated: 25-04-2022 14:28 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 14:28 IST
Assam: Truck with 29 cattle heads seized in Biswanath, three arrested
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam Police seized a truck with 29 cattle heads and arrested three persons in Biswanath district on Sunday night, police said on Monday. Acting on secret information, the police team of Biswanath district had intercepted a truck on the National Highway-15 in front of the Borgang police outpost and recovered 29 cattle heads from the truck.

Navin Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Kokrajhar district told ANI that, the truck was coming from the Lakhimpur side towards Nagaon in Assam. "During search operations, the police team recovered 29 cattle heads from the truck and we have arrested three persons including the driver of the truck," Navin Singh said.

The arrested persons were identified as Md. Khairul Hussain, Md. Hamidul Islam and Md. Jamirul Hoque hailing from the Dhubri district. Singh said that a case has been registered in connection with this.

"Necessary legal action is being initiated," the police official added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
2
11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

 India
3
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe; Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID cases, premier says and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022