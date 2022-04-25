Left Menu

Several modules of proscribed terror outfits ABT, AQIS busted in Assam; 16 arrested

Assam Police have busted several modules of proscribed terror outfits Ansarul Bangla Team (ABT) and Al-Qaida Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), arresting 16 people so far, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday.

25-04-2022
Assam Police have busted several modules of proscribed terror outfits Ansarul Bangla Team (ABT) and Al-Qaida Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), arresting 16 people so far, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday. "In a long-drawn Operation Assam Police has cracked down on several modules of Ansarul Bangla Team /Al-Qaida Indian Subcontinent in Assam," tweeted Sarma

The Chief Minister termed the police operation a huge success of intelligence and an example of courage "It's a huge intelligence success and a true example of courage and dedication of Assam Police. Total Arrests so far -16," added Sarma.

Mufti Saiful Islam (Bangladeshi National), Imran Hussain, Noushad Ali, Khairul Islam, Badshah Soleman, Mamunur Rashid, Mufti Suleman Ali, Saddam Hussain, Moqibul Hussain, are among some of the key accused arrested by the Assam Police. Sharing the names of the accused, Assam Police said they will continue their offensive against the terror module.

"Thank you CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for continued guidance in the fight against AQIS and Ansarul Bangla. We remain committed to completely annihilating these terror modules. We shall continue our offensive," tweeted Assam Police. (ANI)

