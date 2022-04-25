German govt to decide on fighting vehicle deliveries to Ukraine 'soon' -spokesperson

The German government will make a decision on the delivery of 100 old Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine "soon," said a German government spokesperson on Monday.

German defence company Rheinmetall has requested approval to export the vehicles to Ukraine, a defence source told Reuters on Monday, in what would be the first heavy weapons shipment from Germany to Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)