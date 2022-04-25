Left Menu

German govt to decide on fighting vehicle deliveries to Ukraine 'soon' -spokesperson

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 25-04-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 15:48 IST
German govt to decide on fighting vehicle deliveries to Ukraine 'soon' -spokesperson
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The German government will make a decision on the delivery of 100 old Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine "soon," said a German government spokesperson on Monday.

German defence company Rheinmetall has requested approval to export the vehicles to Ukraine, a defence source told Reuters on Monday, in what would be the first heavy weapons shipment from Germany to Ukraine.

