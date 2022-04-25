Left Menu

Russia says wants peaceful solution in Moldovan breakaway region - Interfax

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 25-04-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 16:10 IST
Russia says wants peaceful solution in Moldovan breakaway region - Interfax
Russia sees no risks in Moldova's breakaway region of Transdniestria, and wants a peaceful settlement of the situation there, Interfax news agency reported on Monday citing Russian deputy foreign minister Andrei Rudenko.

Rustam Minnekayev, deputy commander of Russia's central military district, was earlier quoted by Russian state news agencies as saying full control over southern Ukraine would give it access to Transdniestria, a breakaway Russian-occupied part of Moldova in the west.

