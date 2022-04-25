22-year-old sentenced to life in prison for rape in Rajasthan's Bundi

A POCSO court in Bundi on Monday sentenced a 22-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping a 19-year-old girl nearly three years ago and also slapped a penalty of Rs 55,000 on the convict.

The court found Akhilesh Meena, a resident of Gothra village under Gendoli police station area of Bundi district, guilty of raping the teenager of his village in October 2019, public prosecutor Mahaveer Meghwal said.

Meena barged into the house of the girl on October 18, 2019, while she was alone at home and raped her, Meghwal said, adding the convict fled the spot after committing the crime. The survivor, along with her parents, reached Gendoli police station on October 19 and filed a complaint against Meena, he said. Police lodged the rape case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police arrested the accused who was released on bail later, he further said, adding that police filed a chargesheet in the case in the POCSO court. Judge Balkrishan Mishra on Monday held Meena guilty of house-trespass and rape with the girl and sentenced him to life term in jail under Section 376 of IPC, the public prosecutor said.

