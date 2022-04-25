Gang stealing two-wheelers from NCR busted, 3 held: Noida cops

Left Menu

The Noida Police has arrested three men suspected to be members of an inter-state gang involved in stealing two-wheelers from Delhi NCR and selling their parts to scrap dealers, officials said on Monday.The police have also recovered over two dozen stolen two-wheelers from the possession of the gang, Deputy Commissioner of Police Noida Rajesh S said.The accused trio was arrested by officials of Noida Sector 58 police station on Sunday, the officer said, adding the gangs key links have been found in Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh and Mayapuri in Delhi.The gang comprises six people.

The Noida Police has arrested three men suspected to be members of an inter-state gang involved in stealing two-wheelers from Delhi NCR and selling their parts to scrap dealers, officials said on Monday.

The police have also recovered over two dozen stolen two-wheelers from the possession of the gang, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Rajesh S said.

The accused trio was arrested by officials of Noida Sector 58 police station on Sunday, the officer said, adding the gang's key links have been found in Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh and Mayapuri in Delhi.

“The gang comprises six people. Half of them are into stealing vehicles from NCR and taking it to Amroha where they kept the vehicles in hiding, while the rest transported the vehicles to Mayapuri, Delhi and sold them to scrap dealers there,” DCP Rajesh told reporters.

So far, we have recovered 28 two-wheelers and also impounded a loader truck which was used by the gang for transporting the lifted vehicles, he said.

Of the recovered vehicles, the police have been able to trace owners of seven two-wheelers till now which had been lifted from Ghaziabad and Noida, he said.

The officer said efforts are underway to trace the owners of the other stolen vehicles also and the Noida Police are seeking help from their counterparts in Delhi as well as Amroha for the work.

Those held have been identified as Mahesh Kumar, a native of Madhya Pradesh, and Sunil Marik and Raikant Jogi, both from Bihar. The trio was currently staying in Mayapuri area of Delhi, the police said.

