Haryana govt announces free COVID vaccine precaution doses for 18-59 age group

The Haryana government on Monday announced the free administration of precuation doses of COVID vaccine to the age group of 18 to 59 years.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 25-04-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 22:03 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government on Monday announced the free administration of precuation doses of COVID vaccine to the age group of 18 to 59 years. The state government said that it would bear the expenses of Rs 300 crore for the purpose.

"Haryana's 18-59 age group to be given booster dose for free; state government to bear expenses of Rs 300 crores for the same," said DPR Haryana. "Giving priority to the health of the people of the state, the Chief Minister has announced free booster dose for the citizens in the age group of 18 years to 59 years in Haryana," tweeted the Chief Minister's Office.

The free vaccine jabs will be available in the government hospitals and dispensaries. According to the CMO, this would benefit 1.2 crore people of the state.

The Centre had announced the administration of precaution doses for the age group from April 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

