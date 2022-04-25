Lawyers 'manhandle' policemen outside Karkardooma Court

Some policemen were manhandled allegedly by advocates outside the Karkardooma Court complex during a protest against the cops on Monday, police said.

The incident took place at around 10:30 am when some advocates started protesting and manhandling police personnel outside the court complex, police said.

According to the police, the protesting lawyers alleged that on Sunday, an advocate named Neeraj was beaten by Sub Inspector Sachin Dangi of Nand Nagri police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Sathiyasundaram said, ''After initial protest, sloganeering and shouting, they (advocates) started targeting uniformed police persons and manhandled them. Local police of Karkardooma police post intervened and these protesting advocates were dispersed. Meeting has been done with Shahdara Bar Association to resolve the issue.'' A member of Shahdara Bar Association said that two police officers had on Sunday misbehaved with a lawyer named Neeraj Jha who went to Nand Nagari police station to meet his client. He said that as per Jha, the policemen got into a heated argument with him after which he was taken into the police station and allegedly assaulted.

Subsequently, on Monday morning, the bar association members conducted a protest at Karkardooma Court, he added, saying the matter has also been taken with the district judge.

