Left Menu

Lawyers 'manhandle' policemen outside Karkardooma Court

Some policemen were manhandled allegedly by advocates outside the Karkardooma Court complex during a protest against the cops on Monday, police said.The incident took place at around 1030 am when some advocates started protesting and manhandling police personnel outside the court complex, police said.According to the police, the protesting lawyers alleged that on Sunday, an advocate named Neeraj was beaten by Sub Inspector Sachin Dangi of Nand Nagri police station.Deputy Commissioner of Police Shahdara Sathiyasundaram said, After initial protest, sloganeering and shouting, they advocates started targeting uniformed police persons and manhandled them.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 22:48 IST
Lawyers 'manhandle' policemen outside Karkardooma Court
  • Country:
  • India

Some policemen were manhandled allegedly by advocates outside the Karkardooma Court complex during a protest against the cops on Monday, police said.

The incident took place at around 10:30 am when some advocates started protesting and manhandling police personnel outside the court complex, police said.

According to the police, the protesting lawyers alleged that on Sunday, an advocate named Neeraj was beaten by Sub Inspector Sachin Dangi of Nand Nagri police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Sathiyasundaram said, ''After initial protest, sloganeering and shouting, they (advocates) started targeting uniformed police persons and manhandled them. Local police of Karkardooma police post intervened and these protesting advocates were dispersed. Meeting has been done with Shahdara Bar Association to resolve the issue.'' A member of Shahdara Bar Association said that two police officers had on Sunday misbehaved with a lawyer named Neeraj Jha who went to Nand Nagari police station to meet his client. He said that as per Jha, the policemen got into a heated argument with him after which he was taken into the police station and allegedly assaulted.

Subsequently, on Monday morning, the bar association members conducted a protest at Karkardooma Court, he added, saying the matter has also been taken with the district judge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
2
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
3
11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe; Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID cases, premier says and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022