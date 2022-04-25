Left Menu

Blasts hit ministry in Transnistria, next to Ukraine

A senior Russian military official, Rustam Minnekayev, said last week that Russian forces aim to take full control of southern Ukraine, saying such a move would open the way to Transnistria.

PTI | Bucharest | Updated: 25-04-2022 23:12 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 23:12 IST
Police in the Moldovan separatist region of Transnistria say several explosions believed to be caused by rocket-propelled grenades hit the Ministry of State Security on Monday. No injuries were immediately reported. The Interior Ministry said in a Facebook post that some of the building's windows were broken and that smoke was coming from the structure. Transnistria, a strip of land with about 470,000 people between Moldova and Ukraine, has been under the control of separatist authorities since a 1992 war with Moldova.

Russia bases about 1,500 troops there nominally as peacekeepers, but concerns are high that the forces could be used to invade Ukraine. A senior Russian military official, Rustam Minnekayev, said last week that Russian forces aim to take full control of southern Ukraine, saying such a move would open the way to Transnistria.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

