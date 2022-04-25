Left Menu

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping minor

PTI | Gonda | Updated: 25-04-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 23:45 IST
A court here on Monday sentenced a man to life imprisonment in connection with a rape case involving a minor girl.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on him, and in case of non-payment of fine, he has to undergo an extra year of imprisonment.

Special public prosecutor (POCSO Act) Ashok Kumar Singh said that a case was registered against the man at Tarabganj police station for raping the minor on May 29, 2020.

Police after investigating the case had filed a chargesheet, and after hearing the defence and prosecution sides, the court held the man guilty.

