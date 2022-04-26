Blasts tear through state security HQ in Moldova's breakaway region - TV

Left Menu

A series of blasts tore through the ministry of state security in the capital of Moldova's breakaway region of Transdniestria, the TSV television station reported. The station showed the windows and doors of the building in Tiraspol blown out. Officials from the breakaway region's interior ministry said the building had been fired on by unknown assailants with grenade launchers, TSV said.

A series of blasts tore through the ministry of state security in the capital of Moldova's breakaway region of Transdniestria, the TSV television station reported.

The station showed the windows and doors of the building in Tiraspol blown out. Fire crews were shown at the scene. Officials from the breakaway region's interior ministry said the building had been fired on by unknown assailants with grenade launchers, TSV said. It showed a picture of a grenade launcher abandoned at the scene.

There were no reports of casualties. Moldova's government said it was concerned by the incident which it said was aimed at creating tensions in a region it had no control of.

