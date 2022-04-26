Russia's Lavrov says military situation to determine any agreement with Ukraine
26-04-2022
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that the Ukrainian conflict will end with an agreement but its content will depend on the military situation.
Lavrov also told Russian state television in an interview that Kyiv was only imitating negotiations, according to a transcript published on the foreign ministry's website.
