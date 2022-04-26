BRIEF-S&P Says Twitter Inc 'BB+' Ratings Placed On Creditwatch Negative On Acquisition Deal

Twitter Inc:

* S&P - TWITTER INC 'BB+' RATINGS PLACED ON CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE ON ACQUISITION DEAL

* S&P - EXPECT TO RESOLVE CREDITWATCH PLACEMENT, WHICH COULD RESULT IN MULTIPLE NOTCH DOWNGRADE OF TWITTER & ITS DEBT, ONCE PROPOSED DEAL CLOSES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

