BRIEF-S&P Says Twitter Inc 'BB+' Ratings Placed On Creditwatch Negative On Acquisition Deal
Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2022 05:57 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 05:57 IST
Twitter Inc:
* S&P - TWITTER INC 'BB+' RATINGS PLACED ON CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE ON ACQUISITION DEAL
* S&P - EXPECT TO RESOLVE CREDITWATCH PLACEMENT, WHICH COULD RESULT IN MULTIPLE NOTCH DOWNGRADE OF TWITTER & ITS DEBT, ONCE PROPOSED DEAL CLOSES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
