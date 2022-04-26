Left Menu

BRIEF-S&P Says Twitter Inc 'BB+' Ratings Placed On Creditwatch Negative On Acquisition Deal

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2022 05:57 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 05:57 IST
Twitter Inc:

* S&P - TWITTER INC 'BB+' RATINGS PLACED ON CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE ON ACQUISITION DEAL

* S&P - EXPECT TO RESOLVE CREDITWATCH PLACEMENT, WHICH COULD RESULT IN MULTIPLE NOTCH DOWNGRADE OF TWITTER & ITS DEBT, ONCE PROPOSED DEAL CLOSES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

