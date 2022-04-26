Kremlin says it is closely following events in Moldovan breakaway region
Transdniestria has been subject to several attacks in the past day, local authorities say, after a military unit was targeted, blasts tore through Transdniestria's state security HQ and two explosions damaged old Soviet-era radio antennae. Moldova's president has convened an urgent security meeting for Tuesday.
Russia is closely following events in Moldova's pro-Russian breakaway region of Transdniestria, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, saying news from the region was a cause for serious concern. Transdniestria has been subject to several attacks in the past day, local authorities say, after a military unit was targeted, blasts tore through Transdniestria's state security HQ and two explosions damaged old Soviet-era radio antennae.
Moldova's president has convened an urgent security meeting for Tuesday. Russia has had troops permanently based in Transdniestria since the collapse of the Soviet Union. Kyiv fears the region could be used as a launch pad for new attacks on Ukraine
