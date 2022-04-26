Left Menu

Russian security official says Ukraine heading for collapse into several states

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-04-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 19:19 IST
The powerful secretary of Russia's Security Council said on Tuesday that Western and Ukrainian government policy was leading towards the break-up of Ukraine.

Nikolai Patrushev was quoted by government newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta as saying that Ukraine would collapse into several states due to the policy of the West and the government in Kyiv.

