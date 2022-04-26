Ukraine's foreign ministry voices concern at events in Moldova's Transdniestria region
Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 20:08 IST
Ukraine's foreign ministry expressed concern on Tuesday about the situation in Moldova's pro-Russian breakaway region of Transdniestria, and condemned what it said were Russian attempts to drag the region into Russia's war against Ukraine.
After a series of explosions in Transdniestria, the Ukrainian foreign ministry reaffirmed its support for Moldova's territorial integrity, and said that Ukraine's armed forces were ready to defend their country against any threat.
