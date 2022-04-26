Kasturba Nagar gang-rape case: Absconding accused arrested

The Delhi Police has arrested the last accused in connection with an incident in which a 20-year-old woman was allegedly abducted, gang-raped, and paraded by a group of people in east Delhi's Kasturba Nagar in January, officials said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Mukesh, they said. On January 26, the woman was abducted from Karkardooma village over an old rivalry. She was brought to Kasturba Nagar where her head was shaved, her face was smeared with ink and a garland of sleepers was put around her neck while beating her black and Blue, a senior police officer said. Later, she was confined in a room where she was allegedly sexually assaulted by three minors and subsequently paraded to dishonour her in full public view, the officer said. During investigation, 21 accused persons, including 12 women, four men and five juveniles, were arrested and apprehended, they said. However, Mukesh was absconding and evading his arrest, police said. On Monday, Mukesh was arrested from near Totaram School, Kasturba Nagar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Sathiyasundaram said. A total of 11 criminal cases have been registered against him, police said.

Police had said the preliminary investigation indicated that the woman and a boy belonging to the family of the accused were friends. “The boy committed suicide in November last year and his family blamed the victim (woman) for it. The family alleged that it was because of her that the boy took the extreme step. To exact revenge on her, the family members allegedly abducted her. They wanted to teach her a lesson,” a senior police official had said.

Delhi police on Monday filed a charge sheet before a court here against 21 persons in connection with the incident. The charge sheet of 762 pages, named 12 women, four men, and five minors as accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)