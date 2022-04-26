Charge sheet filed against IPS officer Rashmi Shukla in phone tapping case

Mumbai Police on Tuesday submitted a charge sheet against senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla in an alleged phone tapping case before a court here, an official said. The over 700-page charge sheet contains statements of at least 20 persons including Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and NCP leader Eknath Khadse whose phones were allegedly tapped illegally when Shukla headed the State Intelligence Department, the official said.

A First Information Report was registered against Shukla under the Indian Telegraph Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Colaba Police Station here on the complaint of Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Branch).

According to the complaint, the phones of Khadse, who was then with the BJP, were kept under surveillance for two months.

Similarly, Raut's phones were under illegal surveillance when talks were underway between the Shiv Sena and Congress-NCP for the formation of government in Maharashtra after the 2019 Assembly polls, police claimed.

Currently Shukla is on central deputation and posted as additional director general of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Hyderabad.

