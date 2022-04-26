Man held for abduction and murder of 4-year-old

A 24-year-old man has been arrested by Thane police for allegedly abducting and murdering a four-year-old boy, police said on Tuesday.

Yuvraj Thakur, the boy, had gone missing from Hanumannagar area of Ulhasnagar in Thane district on April 20. His body was found near the Ordnance Factory in Ambernath in the district three days later, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ulhasnagar) Dr Sudhakar Pathare. Autopsy report said he had been strangulated.

Probe revealed that Kanchan Singh alias Kanchan Brijwas Disen (24), who worked in a biscuit factory, abducted the boy to settle the score with the boy's family over a past dispute, and killed him.

Later he fled to Uttar Pradesh but was arrested at Prayagraj railway station on Sunday. Further probe is on.

