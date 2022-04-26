Left Menu

Man held for abduction and murder of 4-year-old

A 24-year-old man has been arrested by Thane police for allegedly abducting and murdering a four-year-old boy, police said on Tuesday.Yuvraj Thakur, the boy, had gone missing from Hanumannagar area of Ulhasnagar in Thane district on April 20. His body was found near the Ordnance Factory in Ambernath in the district three days later, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Ulhasnagar Dr Sudhakar Pathare.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-04-2022 23:57 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 23:57 IST
Man held for abduction and murder of 4-year-old
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old man has been arrested by Thane police for allegedly abducting and murdering a four-year-old boy, police said on Tuesday.

Yuvraj Thakur, the boy, had gone missing from Hanumannagar area of Ulhasnagar in Thane district on April 20. His body was found near the Ordnance Factory in Ambernath in the district three days later, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ulhasnagar) Dr Sudhakar Pathare. Autopsy report said he had been strangulated.

Probe revealed that Kanchan Singh alias Kanchan Brijwas Disen (24), who worked in a biscuit factory, abducted the boy to settle the score with the boy's family over a past dispute, and killed him.

Later he fled to Uttar Pradesh but was arrested at Prayagraj railway station on Sunday. Further probe is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global
4
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022