Reshuffle in West Bengal police

The West Bengal government on Tuesday appointed IPS officer Debasmita Das as the deputy commissioner (headquarters) of Bidhannagar Police, as per a notification.

Das, who was the deputy commissioner (special) of the Kolkata Police's detective department, replaced Surya Pratap Yadav, it said.

Yadav was sent to Kolkata Police in the post held by Das.

IPS Amitabha Maiti, who was Superintendent of Police (SP) of Malda district, was made Special Superintendent (SS) of state Intelligent Bureau. Pradeep Kumar Yadav, who held the post of SS (IB), was made the new SP of Malda.

SP of Bankura district Dhritiman Sarkar was made the SP of Diamond Harbour in place of Avijit Banerjee, who was named the new SP of Ranaghat police district. SP Ranaghat Sayak Das was made the SS of the state CID.

Vaibhav Tiwari, the SP of Baruipur, was named the new SP of Bankura. IPS officer Pushpa will be the new SP of Baruipur.

