Woman SI's death: Police arrest man from UP's Aligarh

The police have arrested a man in connection with the death of 33-year-old woman sub-inspector in Uttar Pradeshs Amethi district, officials said on Tuesday.

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 27-04-2022 00:40 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 00:40 IST
The police have arrested a man in connection with the death of 33-year-old woman sub-inspector in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district, officials said on Tuesday. On April 22, the deceased, Rashmi Yadav, was found hanging from the ceiling fan at her official residence in Amethi. Yadav was posted at the Mohanganj police station in Amethi and was in-charge of women's helpdesk.

Superintendent of Police, Dinesh Singh, said the accused Surendra Singh alias Rishu was arrested from Aligarh on Tuesday.

In a complaint lodged at the Mohanganj police station, Rashmi's father Munna Lal Yadav had alleged that his daughter was a teacher in a primary school in Bahraich before joining the force and had come in contact with Singh, who worked at the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), officials said.

Surendra used to use abusive language against my daughter and harass her due to which Rashmi ended her life, Munna Lal Yadav had alleged.

On Sunday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had met Yadav's family members and expressed his condolences.

