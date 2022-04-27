Left Menu

4 arrested with brown sugar in West Bengal's Siliguri

West Bengal Police on Tuesday arrested four people in Siliguri and seized 1 kg of brown sugar from their possession.

ANI | Siliguri (West Bengal) | Updated: 27-04-2022 05:09 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 05:09 IST
4 arrested with brown sugar in West Bengal's Siliguri
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Police on Tuesday arrested four people in Siliguri and seized 1 kg of brown sugar from their possession. The operation was carried out by the Special Operation Group (SOG) and the New Jalpaiguri Police station of Siliguri Metropolitan Police at Porajhar. According to Police, the recovered brown sugar was valued at Rs 2 crore.

The arrested persons were identified as Abdul Rajjak, Musidul Mandal, Habibur Sk and Atikul Islam. Abdul and Musidul are residents of Nadia district while Habibur and Atikul are of Mushidabad.

Police said the arrested persons are members of an organised drug cartel involved in supplying drugs to various places in North Bengal. A case has been registered New Jalpaiguri police station under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global
4
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022