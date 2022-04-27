Left Menu

11 persons electrocuted during temple chariot procession in TN

Thanjavur, Apr 27 PT As many as 11 persons were electrocuted during a temple chariot procession in the district on when it came into contact with a high tension transmission line, police said Wednesday.The deceased included children.The tragic incident occurred early today at nearby Kalimedu when the Appar temple chariot procession was underway.

PTI | Thanjavur | Updated: 27-04-2022 07:18 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 07:18 IST
Thanjavur, Apr 27 (PT) As many as 11 persons were electrocuted during a temple chariot procession in the district on when it came into contact with a high tension transmission line, police said Wednesday.

The deceased included children.

The tragic incident occurred early today at nearby Kalimedu when the Appar temple chariot procession was underway. The temple car was negotiating a turn and faced some obstacle before being reversed when it came in to contact with the overhead line, police and eyewitnesses said. The people standing on the chariot were thrown in the impact.

Three persons who had suffered injuries have been admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College.

TV visuals showed the chariot completely damaged in the impact.

