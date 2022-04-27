Left Menu

Man, wife stabbed to death in UP over old rivalry

Saini was out on bail while his sons were still in jail.According to the police, the couple had left their village, fearing a threat to their lives. A case has been registered and four teams have been constituted to nab them, the police officer said.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 27-04-2022 12:06 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 11:59 IST
Man, wife stabbed to death in UP over old rivalry
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A couple was allegedly stabbed to death here by three people over an old rivalry, police said on Wednesday.

Harpal Saini (50) and his wife Koshal (48) were returning to Khalwada village from Muzaffarnagar court when three people, on a bike, pulled them out of an e-rickshaw and killed them, they said.

Harpal Saini and his two sons, Rahul and Shubham, were arrested for the murder of a resident of Johra village in June last year, they said. Saini was out on bail while his sons were still in jail.

According to the police, the couple had left their village, fearing a threat to their lives. They were living with their in-laws at Khalwada village, a police official said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abhishek Yadav said old rivalry could be the reason behind the murder. A case has been registered and four teams have been constituted to nab them, the police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States
4
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022