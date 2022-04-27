Man, wife stabbed to death in UP over old rivalry

A couple was allegedly stabbed to death here by three people over an old rivalry, police said on Wednesday.

Harpal Saini (50) and his wife Koshal (48) were returning to Khalwada village from Muzaffarnagar court when three people, on a bike, pulled them out of an e-rickshaw and killed them, they said.

Harpal Saini and his two sons, Rahul and Shubham, were arrested for the murder of a resident of Johra village in June last year, they said. Saini was out on bail while his sons were still in jail.

According to the police, the couple had left their village, fearing a threat to their lives. They were living with their in-laws at Khalwada village, a police official said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abhishek Yadav said old rivalry could be the reason behind the murder. A case has been registered and four teams have been constituted to nab them, the police officer said.

