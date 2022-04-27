Left Menu

PM Modi chairs COVID-19 review meeting with chief ministers

Amid rising COVID cases in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a meeting with Chief Ministers via video conferencing to assess the health situation across the nation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2022 12:47 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 12:47 IST
PM Modi chairs COVID-19 review meeting with chief ministers
PM Modi chairs COVID-19 review meeting with CMs. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising COVID cases in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a meeting with Chief Ministers via video conferencing to assess the health situation across the nation. Apart from the Prime Minister and senior officials of the Prime Minister's Office, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and officials from their respective Ministries are also present at the meeting.

As per sources, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will be making a presentation on the present situation of COVID, the extent of vaccination, especially the booster drive, and the trajectory of cases in certain states. In the past, PM Modi has held several meetings with the Chief Ministers, and even District Magistrates, to understand the situation on the ground.

India recorded 2,483 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The active caseload is 15,636, while the positivity rate is 0.55 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare bulletin. Prime Minister Modi on Sunday's Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast urged people to stay alert for COVID-19 during the festival season. He also advised them to wear masks and wash their hands at regular intervals to keep COVID at bay. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States
4
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022