Left Menu

Army brings under control major forest fire in J-K’s Udhampur

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-04-2022 15:49 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 15:49 IST
Army brings under control major forest fire in J-K’s Udhampur
  • Country:
  • India

A major widespread forest fire, which was posing a grave threat to a mountainous hamlet, was brought under control by the timely action of the Army thereby saving a major tragedy in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said.

A fire broke out in the forest area of Charrat panchayat on Tuesday night and was rapidly approaching Bainth village, they said.

On the request of the civil administration, the Udhampur Military Garrison rushed fire tenders and firefighters of Defence Fire Services (DFS), along with a quick action team, and brought the blaze under control, a defence spokesman of the Northern Command said.

''The fire is now under control. A close liaison and coordination between the civil administration and the military, complemented by undaunted and valiant efforts of the troops on the ground, averted a major disaster for the villagers,'' he said.

The Northern Command is always committed to the wellbeing of ‘awam’ (people) of Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States
4
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022