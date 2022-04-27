Two shot dead in Prayagraj over land dispute: Police

Two men were shot dead over a land dispute in the Dhoomanganj police station area of the city on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The incident occurred in the Meerapatti locality of Prayagraj, they said, and identified the deceased as Sultan, 30 and his relative Yasid, 40.

The two were shot dead over a land dispute, Civil Lines' Circle Officer Santosh Singh said.

Singh said police have reached the crime spot and after its inspection, they are arranging to send the bodies for postmortem.

