Cabinet approves signing of MoU between India and Chile for cooperation in Disability Sector

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, today has approved the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between India and Chile for cooperation in Disability Sector.

The bilateral Memorandum of Understanding will encourage cooperation between the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Government of India and Government of Chile through joint initiatives in the disabilities sector. It will strengthen bilateral ties between India and Chile.

A joint Letter of Intent was signed between the countries expressing desire for cooperation in disability sector especially in the following areas:

Sharing of information on disability policy and delivery of services.

Exchange of information and knowledge.

Cooperation in assistive device technology.

Development of projects of mutual interest in disability sector.

Early identification and prevention of disability.

Exchange of experts, academicians and other administrative staff.

MoU provides the mechanism for funding to cover expenses for the activities under it. The expenses for such activities will be mutually decided by both the Government on a case to case basis subject to availability of funds and resources. The cost towards international travel/accommodation for joint activities will be taken care of by the visiting country whereas the cost towards holding meeting will be borne by the host country.

India Chile relations are warm and friendly based on commonality of views on a wide range of issues. The year 2019-20 marked 70th year of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Bilateral relations have strengthened over the years with exchange of high-level visits, which include two visits of the Hon'ble President of Chile in 2005 and 2009.

