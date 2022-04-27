Left Menu

Terminated NHM workers stages protest in Jammu, several detained

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-04-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 19:00 IST
Terminated NHM workers stages protest in Jammu, several detained
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Several workers engaged under the National Health Mission (NHM) were detained here on Wednesday after they staged a protest against their termination and demanded the continuation of their services, officials said.

The police acted against the health workers shortly after they staged a sit-in in front of the statue of Maharaja Hari Singh near Tawi bridge in the heart of the city, the officials said.

They said several workers, both men and women, were detained and whisked away in a police bus.

The health workers have threatened to intensify their agitation in support of the demand for revocation of their termination orders issued early this month.

Various political and social groups have extended their support to the health workers and termed their demand as "genuine" while urging the Lieutenant Governor administration to ensure the continuation of their services in view of their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The protesters said the administration is exercising a "use and throw" policy with them.

They said on the intervention of the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, they were given a six months extension last year with a promise to give them priority in regular services.

"The extended period ended on April 7 but no decision has yet been taken by the authorities on the continuation of our services or providing jobs to us through recruitment board," a protester said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States
4
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022