Left Menu

USTR suspends Ukraine IP rights investigation

The United States has suspended a trade review of Ukraine's intellectual property practices due to Russia's invasion and removed oil exporters Saudi Arabia and Kuwait from watch lists due to improvements in their protections of IP rights. The U.S. Trade Representative's office said in its annual "Special 301" investigation of trading partners' intellectual property rights protections that it is keeping China on a Priority Watch List" due to concerns raised about the effectiveness of amendments to its patent, copyright and criminal laws.

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 20:48 IST
USTR suspends Ukraine IP rights investigation

The United States has suspended a trade review of Ukraine's intellectual property practices due to Russia's invasion and removed oil exporters Saudi Arabia and Kuwait from watch lists due to improvements in their protections of IP rights.

The U.S. Trade Representative's office said in its annual "Special 301" investigation of trading partners' intellectual property rights protections that it is keeping China on a Priority Watch List" due to concerns raised about the effectiveness of amendments to its patent, copyright and criminal laws. Ukraine had previously had previously been on the USTR's Priority Watch List -- indicating the highest level of concern -- due to the use of unlicensed software by Ukrainian government agencies, lack of an effective means to combat widespread online copyright infringements, and concerns about the collection of royalties.

"However, due to Russia's premeditated and unprovoked further invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the Special 301 review of Ukraine has been suspended," USTR said in the report. USTR also said it had removed Saudi Arabia from its priority watch list due to steps that the country had taken to publish IP enforcement procedures, improve judicial training in the area and combat counterfeit and pirated goods and online content.

It said it removed Romania, Kuwait and Lebanon from the lower-priority Watch List due to IP enforcement improvements, but said it would conduct an out of cycle review of Bulgaria to assess whether Sofia addresses deficiencies in investigating and prosecuting online piracy cases, "particularly its failure to adopt evidence sampling in criminal cases."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global
4
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022